Richard Pickert

SEATTLE, Wash. - Richard (Shawn) Pickert passed away at home, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Seattle, Wash. He was born April 8, 1970 in Onondaga, N.Y. and raised in Kennebunk, Maine where he graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1988 and attended the University of Maine.

He was an Eagle Scout who loved all things culinary, was a Volkswagen enthusiast, loved the coast of Maine, and enjoyed refinishing old wooden boats. Shawn had a passion for learning and teaching others how to fix and build things. He appreciated the simple things in life and was nostalgic of the 1980's. Shawn was a compassionate and caring person with a high tolerance for what life threw at him.

He was preceded in death by his mother Cathy Ellenberger. He is survived by his father Roger Ellenberger and step-mother Cheri Ellenberger of Kennebunk, Maine; his father Rick Pickert of N.Y.; his sister Millycent Ellenberger of Seattle, Wash.; his step-brother Justin Cooper of Kennebunk, Maine; and step-sister Courtney Cooper of New York, N.Y.

SERVICES: A ceremony will take place in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Landing School of Boat Building and Design (www.landingschool.edu/give).



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
