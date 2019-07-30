|
|
SPRINGVALE, Maine - Richard R. "Dick" Roberge, 67, of Springvale, died at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Dick was born in Rochester, N.H. on May 24, 1952 to Marcel and Jeanne d'Arc (Couture) Roberge.
He grew up in Portsmouth where he attended local schools. Following his schooling he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served the country for four years and was a proud Vietnam veteran. Following his enlistment he attended the University of New Hampshire before working as a lobsterman for several years. He went on to take a position at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he was employed for many years before his retirement in 2008.
Dick was a avid fisherman and enjoyed catching brook trout and saltwater fishing in his boat. He also enjoyed hunting and going for rides on his Harley Davidson. He had been active in local bowling leagues and in 1986 he was house champion for the All Star Lanes in Sanford. He also loved to attend all of the Sanford High School home football games and cheer on the team.
Dick had been a very loving and devoted father and had been very involved in his children's activities when they were young. He volunteered for many years coaching boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball and was presented with the Ballenger award in 1989 for his service to the Sanford Little League. He also spent a lot of time babysitting his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. In his later years he had developed a very close bond with his grandson Zachary.
Dick was predeceased by his son, Richard Robert Roberge, II and by his brother, Wayne Roberge.
Surviving are two children, Jessica Gervais and her husband Shawn of Livermore Falls and Nathan Roberge and his wife Evelyn of Sanford; seven grandchildren, Cody Roberge, Zachary Noble, Spencer Noble, Garrett Noble, Mason Gervais, Gabriel Roberge and Mia Roberge; a great granddaughter, Alexandria Roberge; his spouse, Cora Main Roberge of Sanford; three siblings, Normand Roberge of Oregon, Dale Castellez of New Hampshire and Sheila Cook of New Hampshire and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main St. in Springvale. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online at www.dav.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019