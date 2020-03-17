|
PORTSMOUTH - Richard Sargent, Sr., born December 2, 1963, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday March 5, 2020.
Richard spent a great deal of his life wandering, never rooting himself in any one place for too long. He was a kind man who always wanted to extend a hand to those he saw in need. As he wandered he always carried those he loved with him in his 'heart home'. By his own definition, he was a truly free man.
Richard was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Sargent, and his grandmother, Velma Sargent. He is survived by his two sons, Richard Jr., his partner Ashley Carr, and their three children, and John Sargent, and his sister, Lorraine Marcotte her husband Gary, and their three children.
SERVICES: There will be a private burial in the spring. Condolences may be expressed by way of donations to the Crossroads House, Transitional Shelter, in Portsmouth, N.H. https://www.crossroadshouse.org/. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home 0- Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020