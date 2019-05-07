|
|
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - Richard W. Barrows, 94 died peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a long full life and battling dementia in his later years. Richard was born July 3, 1924 in Northfield, Mass., the son of the late Roy and Mary (Hayes) Barrows.
Richard attended Northfield public schools and graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon School. After high school Richard enrolled in the Navy and served as a signal man on submarines in World War II. On July 6, 1946, after a four-year engagement, he married Ann Greenwood of Northfield, his wife of 63 years who predeceased him July 21, 2009.
Mr. Barrows started his business career in retail with the Montgomery Ward company in Brattleboro Vermont. He then had a successful career in financial services, first with Metropolitan Life and then with the Prince & Gamble insurance agency after moving the family to Westfield, Mass.
He then had a distinguished career with the Industrial Division of Stanley Home Products based in Easthampton, Mass. His final sales career was with the Butcher Polish Company, from which he retired. In all of Mr. Barrow's sales management positions, he brought amazing enthusiasm and energy to motivate and inspire everyone he mentored to reach higher levels of productivity and a sense of achievement.
Richard enjoyed fishing, skiing, boating, working in his shop, and he designed and built many of the family homes. He, like mom, also had a particular fondness for afternoon happy hour with family and friends and his dogs were always present.
Richard is survived by his four adult children, Craig Barrows, Dana Barrows, Vicki Mihalek and Jay Barrows, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his brother Ralph Barrows of Virginia.
A private service for family will be held at Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine. Burial will be in the First Parish Cemetery. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019