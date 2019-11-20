Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Richard Buckman
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks Memorial Cemetery
Eliot, ME

Richard W. Buckman

Richard W. Buckman Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Richard W. Buckman, 61, of Kelwyn Drive, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home after a long period of failing health. Born January 11, 1958 in Portsmouth; the son of Edwin and Virginia (Hilton) Buckman.

He worked for the city of Portsmouth for many years.

Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Lee (Sage) Buckman of Somersworth; son, Brian R. Buckman of Somersworth; grandson, Christopher Buckman; brothers, Lawrence Buckman and his wife Betty of Strafford and Edwin Buckman and his wife Bridgett of Dover; a sister Leora Cerini of Portsmouth; and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

He was predeceased by his son Richard W. Buckman II; his parents Edwin and Virginia Buckman; and his brother guy Buckman and his wife Cathy Buckman.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot, Maine, at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join the family in their grieving process of this wonderful man. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
