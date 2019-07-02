|
|
EXETER - Richard W. "Whiskers" Cornwall, 77, of Exeter, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital. He was born September 13, 1941 in Lowell, Mass.; the son of the late William W. and Grace (Dane) Cornwall.
He was the maintenance supervisor for the former Exeter Villa for many years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Winslow) Cornwall.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Cornwall and a niece, Jennifer Norton-Kinzer.
SERVICES: Services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, 307 Epping Rd., Exeter. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 2 to July 5, 2019