ELIOT, Maine – Richard W. Shapleigh, Sr., 86, of Eliot, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Wakefield Center in Wakefield, Mass. following a period of failing health.
Born in Eliot, Maine on March 6, 1934, he was the son of George and Eunice Shapleigh.
Dick is survived by his loving family: son, Richard Jr. and his wife Lisa of South Berwick, Maine.; daughter Kathy and husband Bruce of Eliot, Maine; daughter Karen and husband Curt of Wakefield, Mass.; daughter Kim of York, Maine; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, Mary Anna Shapleigh; his sister, Christine Bilodeau; his brother, Robert Shapleigh; and his grandson, Jared A. Clauson.
Dick was raised in Eliot, Maine. He is a Naval Veteran of the Korean War. After Naval service he married his high school sweetheart in 1955 and they shared 59 years together raising their family in Portsmouth.
Dick graduated from Bentley and Suffolk University and worked as an accountant. Upon retiring, he drove a school bus for many years. He was a Shriner and a Mason. His life's work was being the president of the Shapleigh Family Association. He was the family historian/genealogist and the organization thrived for decades under his leadership. He was an outdoorsman and spent many happy times hunting and fishing in New Hampshire and Maine. A favorite hobby was using his construction equipment to help others with excavating. He attended Connect Community Church.
Dick loved his family. He and his wife enjoyed many years attending grandchildren's sports games. He was generous and loved to help others. He will be greatly missed.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Dick's family on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery Maine 03904. Funeral services will be private. Face coverings will be required for entry per the Governor's order. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. Dick will be laid to rest with his wife Mary at Brooks Memorial Park in Eliot.
Care for the Shapleigh Family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.