WELLS, Maine - Richard Webster Haggett, 90, of Wells, died, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Portsmouth, N.H., following a brief illness.
Dick, as he was known by many who knew him, was born in Boothbay Harbor April 13, 1929, the son of Gilbert Mather and Elizabeth Sarah Thomas Haggett, and is a graduate of Boothbay Harbor High School, class of 1947. He attended Bentley College, receiving a degree in Accounting, then Suffolk University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business.
After meeting, while both attending college in Boston, Dick married Jeannette Davis Haggett on September 8, 1951 at The Congregational Church of Wells. Dick and Jeannette then started their family in Massachusetts.
In 1956 Dick joined Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, Conn. Later he was promoted to United Technologies Turbo Power & Marine Division, where he stayed for 17 years, retiring as its comptroller. He served on the East Hartford Aircraft Federal Credit Union's Board of Directors for many years, and eventually served as its President.
Choosing to retire early rather than move away from family, Dick and Jeannette decided to return to Maine and looked to Jeannette's hometown of Wells to make their new home. They quickly became active in town. Dick was a member of The Congregational Church of Wells, where he served as a deacon and volunteered with Soup's On. He was also a member of the Maine Wheels RV Club serving on the parking crew at national conventions. They travelled the US extensively camping or visiting 48 out of 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii.
Dick was also active in The Trailblazers Club in Wells, and South Windsor CT Square Dancing Club. Dick served as an assistant Boy Scout Master for three years in South Windsor.
Dick was a lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan and loved attending NASCAR races in many states for several years.
For nine summers Dick enjoyed working alongside his brother Courtney at The Maine State Visitor Information Center, giving guidance and advice to travelers.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Jeannette Davis Haggett of Wells; a son David Haggett and his wife Gwen of Oakdale, Conn.; two daughters Patricia Pappalardo and her husband Frank of Coventry, Conn., and Nancy Kirchner and her husband Ken of South Windsor, Conn.; a brother Courtney Haggett of Wells; and three grandchildren, Mary Grace Miller and her husband Kevin, Emily Haggett and Anthony Pappalardo; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There will be a time of visitation on Friday evening, August 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, Maine. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Congregational Church of Wells, 1695 Post Rd., Wells, with Reverend David Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Congregational Church of Wells Steeple Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 759, Wells, ME 04090. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Richard's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019