PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Richard William Furrow, Jr., 66, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1953, in London, England, to Richard and Sheila Furrow and raised in York, Maine.
Music played a huge role in his life and he blessed many people with his musical talents. Rick performed on radio and television, worked as a session recording artist and a nightclub entertainer, and led several praise and worship bands.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Lindy Furrow, and daughters Ashley, Carissa and Kayla; his brother and sister, Robert Furrow and Sandra Faith; five grandchildren; and many loving family members in England. All of whom he loved and touched deeply.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019