PORTSMOUTH - Rita Celeniere (Julien) Sheehan, 83, of Portsmouth, N.H., died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was in the care of Rockingham VNA & Hospice. She was born in Lowell, Mass., on March 14, 1937 to the late Albert and Annette (Lapointe) Julien.
She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Lowell, Mass. She attended Culinary Arts Courses at UNH. She was the Cafeteria Manager of Dondero School for 25 years. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 140 Ladies Auxiliary, St. James Church Ave Maria Guild, Corpus Christi Parish and a bingo worker for the K of C, , VFW, Moose and Senior Citizens. She received the Concerned Citizen of the Year award by the Portsmouth Jaycees. Besides playing bingo, she enjoyed shopping, making crafts and spending time with her family.
She was a loving wife of Francis Sheehan for 63 years.
Surviving family members include her children Deborah Hawkins and husband Wayne of Crestview, Fla., Francis Sheehan Jr. and his wife Iracema of Rochester, N.H., Cynthia Corkum and Christopher of West Palm Beach Fla., Steven Sheehan and wife Vicki of Vero Beach, Fla., and Lauren Sheehan and Jeffrey Gavin of Portsmouth. She had 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Arrangements were made by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street. A graveside service was conducted by Fr. Gary Belliveau with the immediate family at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. Guest book signing will be available in her obituary on Legacy.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020