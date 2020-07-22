PORTSMOUTH - Rita G. Rozek, 84, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth.



Born January 11, 1936 in Williamstown, Vermont, she graduated from Barre High School and the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing. She was associated with Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital, a teaching hospital of the University of Vermont School of Medicine, where she was neurosurgery charge nurse. There she met her husband, Dick, who was studying at UVM at the college of medicine. She also served at Floating Hospital for Children in Boston.



They moved to Portsmouth, Rita employed at Portsmouth Hospital and Dick in broadcasting. Taking time off to raise their family, Rita substituted for area school nurses and volunteered as board member of the Portsmouth Hospital Guild and Area Homemakers. She involved herself in civic issues and was instrumental in having stop signs and speed limit signs erected in Elwyn Park, where they lived, so that children would be safe. She was proud of convincing city and school officials to continue kindergarten at Dondero School when funding threatened to eliminate it.



Rita's clear mission caring for people and was blessed with an intuitive understanding of patients, always seeing the whole person. She was much loved by her young patients on the teen/adolescent unit at Portsmouth Pavilion and was deeply invested in their well-being, caring them as if they were her own children.



At age 64, Rita was awarded her Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Sciences from New England College and worked at Great Bay Services in Newington, the first New Hampshire organization of its kind dedicated to helping special needs individuals. For Rita it was about people and their abilities, not their disabilities. She thought she was retiring twice, but continued to serve in several hospitals, focusing in neurology and psychiatry.



Rita deeply loved her family and is remembered for creating a nurturing home filled with warmth, beautiful meals, joyful celebrations, and guiding love. Rita had many dear friends and cherished the special times they shared together over the years.



Rita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick; her four beloved children, Tamara, Rick, Peter (Lauri), and Kerri; grandchildren Kylie Grant and Rhianwen Watkins, and Cameron, Matthew (Kateryna) and Nicholas Sowers; great-grandson Leon Sowers; sister-in-law Ann Gregoire; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Hermenegilde and Rose Gregoire of Vermont, and brothers, Roland Gregoire of Florida, and Leonel Gregoire and his wife Madeleine of Barre, Vermont.



SERVICES: A private committal service will be held for immediate family, a memorial service for family and friends arranged at a later date. Remembrances and donations may be made in Rita's memory to St. John's Episcopal Church Common Table or Music/Organ Fund, Chapel Street, Portsmouth, N.H.







