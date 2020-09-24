Rita Gagnon

PORTSMOUTH - Rita (Roy) Gagnon, 95, of Portsmouth, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born in Berlin, N.H.



Rita is survived by her son, Stephen, daughter-in-law, Suzy, and their children, Luc, Nic, and Noelle. She was predeceased by her husband, Jean C. Gagnon.



SERVICES: A committal service will be held for the immediate family. Donations in Rita's memory can be made to Wentworth Senior Living, 346 Pleasant St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store