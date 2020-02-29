|
KITTERY, Maine - Rita Louise Boesch, 88, of Kittery, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Durgin Pines following a period of failing health.
Born in New York, N.Y. on May 30, 1931, she was the daughter of Richard and Augusta Walsh.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa of Kittery; son Christopher and his wife Shelly of Eliot; daughter Amy of Kittery; her sister Eileen of New Jersey; her daughter-in-law Diane of New Hampshire and her grandchildren, Nathaniel, Shawna, Seth, Karissa, Jacob, Connor, Nicholas and Brett.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Harry and her son Timothy.
SERVICES: Her family wishes to invite you to join them for a "Celebration of Remembrance" on Saturday, March 7 at the Shepard's Cove Clubhouse 100 Shepard's Cove Road, Kittery, Maine, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Kindly do not bring any flower arrangements, as this was Rita's request. Should you wish to make a tribute in Rita's honor, please donate to a local animal shelter.
Her family sincerely hopes that all of you are able to join them for this gathering.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020