HAMPTON – Rita M. Finnegan, 95, of Hampton formerly of Lowell, Mass., died peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home with loving family by her side. She was born in Lowell on Feb. 10, 1925 the daughter of the late Amos and Julia Frances (Sullivan) Florence.
Rita graduated from Lowell High School and from St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Lowell as a registered nurse with high honors.
Rita was the loving mother to eight children and in between her busy life raising eight children she found time to work private duty nursing.
Rita shared 70 years of marriage to the late Robert F. Finnegan, Sr. who predeceased her in 2016. After her husband's retirement they moved from Lowell to Hampton in 1985 where they enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
For Rita, AKA "Little Nana," her top priority in life was taking care of her family. She always said "family is everything." We were blessed with having a mother who was also our best friend.
She leaves eight children and their spouses. Robert Finnegan Jr. and wife Mary, Brian Finnegan, Teresa Nicholson and husband David, Frances M. Caster and husband Warren, MaryJo Gardner and husband Peter, Sharon Roy and husband Michael, Christopher Finnegan, Sean Finnegan, 15 grandchildren and their spouses, Erin (Finnegan) Manning , Robert Finnegan III, Allison (Caster) Doane, Christopher Caster, Timothy Caster, Ryan Finnegan, Michael Finnegan, Khara (Nicholson) Mayson, Julie Nicholson, Eric Gardner, Laura Gardner, Emily (Roy) Schumann, Lyndsey (Roy) Landry, Patrick Roy, thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her brother Raymond Florence.
Special thanks to her daughter, Frances, a registered nurse, and her son, Sean, for being the major caregivers and making it possible for Rita to remain in her home through her final days.
"Family is Everything"
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
