J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Rita Harfield
Rita Mary Harfield

Rita Mary Harfield Obituary
DURHAM - Rita Mary Harfield, 85, of Durham and formerly a longtime resident of Stratham, wife of Edward Harfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 13, 1933 in Brighton, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Lena (Denucce) Simone.

Beside her husband, Edward, survivors include her children, Paula J. Brassard and her fiancé, Demetrios George of Dover, and Karen M. Sophinos and her husband, George J. of Rye; Gary J. Harfield and his wife, Phyllis of Manchester; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach, N.H. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery, Rye.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 166 S River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 23 to July 26, 2019
