PORTSMOUTH - Robert A. Poore, 76, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre after a long illness. Born in Portsmouth on June 4, 1942 he was the son of Donald and Mildred (Barrett) Poore and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School Class of 1960 and the NH Technical Institute.
Bob started working as an auto mechanic and then went on to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard retiring as a shop planner and estimator. He then went to work at the YMCA and Portsmouth Country Club in maintenance. He enjoyed fixing and maintaining anything with a small engine and received many certificates and awards throughout the course of his career.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, MaryAnn (Picott) Poore in 2018. Survivors include his daughters Lisa A. Poore, her partner Lezli Whitehouse and son Dontano Rinaldi, all of Littleton, Mass.; and Joann Doris Poore and wife Suzanne Meattey of Portsmouth.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 5, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019