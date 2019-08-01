|
|
EXETER, N.H. - Robert A. Richards "also fondly known as Bob or Pappy," 69, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He passed away at the Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, N.H. after a lengthy illness.
He was born Oct. 9, 1949 in Lawrence, Mass., son of Charles William Richards and Irene (Martel) Richards.
Bob grew up in Andover, Mass. and was a graduate of Andover High School. He and his wife Flora Richards humbly served the Lord together in various ministries throughout their marriage. She predeceased him in 2016. Bob worked as a crane operator and was employed by Modern Continental. He was a retired member of the International Union of Operating Engineers / Local 4 (50 years). Bob resided in Exeter for 47 years.
Bob was a member of the Country Pond Fish and Game Club in Newton, N.H. He was an avid outdoorsman and Yahtzee fan. Bob loved music; as a teenager, he was in a band with friends. As an adult, he played his guitar and sang in several praise and worship services at local churches, the Rockingham County Nursing Home, the Rockingham County Jail, and the Concord State Prison.
He is survived by his parents Charles Wm. Richards and Irene Martel of North Andover, Mass., his daughter Jessica Hanson, son-in-law Mark Hanson, grandchildren: Isabella and Christian Hanson of Exeter, N.H., and his sister Janice Murray and husband Neil of Atkinson, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Church in Andover, Mass. on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Augustine's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Vincent de Paul local food bank, 53 Lincoln St., Exeter, NH 03833.
Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H. is handling the arrangements. www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019