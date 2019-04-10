|
SOMERSWORTH - Robert A. Sawyer passed away in his Somersworth, N.H., home on Wednesday, February 7, 2019. Bob was born in Hempstead, Long Island, N.Y., on November 5, 1948, son of Carle and Gloria (Richards) Sawyer.
Bob is survived by his mother, Gloria (Richards) Sawyer, his sister, Jane E. Sawyer and brother, James D. Sawyer. He is also survived by two nieces, Danielle E. Leger, and Jessica D. Albert, her husband Michael Albert as well as grandniece and grandnephew, Haley and Zack Albert. Bob's father, Carle, and brother, Frederick, passed in 2006 and 2018 respectively.
SERVICES: A private service will be held.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019