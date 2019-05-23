|
EXETER - Robert Alan Lebo passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Winnisquam Lodge, Riverwoods, Exeter, New Hampshire. Formerly of Mt. Lakes, N.J., Savannah, Ga., and East Dennis, Mass.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Anne Dietrich from Bronxville, N.Y.; their three children, R. Brad Lebo, Lee L. Griffin, and Jeffiey C. Lebo; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Judith L. Pass of Hartford, England.
Bob was born December 7, 1930, in Elizabeth, N.J. He was the son of the late Robert Baird Lebo and Marion Titcomb Lebo. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School before attending and graduating from Colgate University in 1953.
Bob entered the USS Navy in the fall of 1953, graduating from Officers Candidate School in February of 1954. He was assigned to serve aboard the USS Caperton (DD650) for three years. After leaving the Navy, Bob started his career on Wall Street with Sterling Grace & Co., becoming Executive VP for 19 years. He joined David I Green in 1976 where he was the Chief Administrative Partner He semi-retired from there six years later and joined A.G. Edwards in Denville, N.J. until his full-retirement in 1998.
Bob will be remembered with great affection by his loving family and friends for his wonderful sense of humor, especially the one-liners, his warm smile, enjoying family gatherings, and his love of sports; skiing, fishing, and golf. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Memory of Robert Lebo to the () or a .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 23 to May 26, 2019