Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home
29 Winter St
Sanford, ME 04073
(207) 324-3090
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church
66 North Ave
Sanford, NH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oakdale Cemetery
Sanford, NH
View Map

Robert Armand Gendron


1938 - 2019
Robert Armand Gendron Obituary
SANFORD, Maine - Robert Armand Gendron, 80, of Sanford, died on Sunday, Monday, June 10 at the Greenwood Center in Sanford, Maine. Bob was born in Sanford, Maine on July 20, 1938 to Joseph Armand and Eunice (Brooks) Gendron.

Bob was raised in Sanford, attended Harvard University, and then pursued career opportunities in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario before returning to Maine.

Bob had a life-long love of antiques, Native American baskets, and dining out. He was an avid reader with a deep interest in American history and cultures around the world. He had a passion for teaching, from when he was a young lifeguard helping children swim to when he substitute taught later in his career. In recent years, he enjoyed helping customers at Home Depot.

Surviving are his children, Mark and his wife Kelli Kirk of Seattle, Wash., and Kristin and her husband Matthew Bailey of St. Paul, Minn. Grandchildren include Violet and Milo Clark of Seattle and Perrin and Anna Bailey of St. Paul, Minn. Bob is also survived by his sister, Suzanne St. Laurent, niece and nephew Lise Hill and Mark St. Laurent, and brother David Brooks Gendron.

SERVICES: A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June17, at 11 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford. Interment will be immediately following at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 13 to June 16, 2019
