|
|
YORK, Maine - Robert Arthur Spinney, 88, of York, husband of June (Hall) Spinney, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the York Hospital in York, Maine. He was born on August 15, 1931 in Somerville, Massachusetts, to the late Reginald and Harriett (Rowe) Spinney.
Robert was a graduate of Traip Academy, Class of 1948 and went on to proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1950–1952, during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement, he was U.S. civilian service employee as a finish carpenter at the Pease Air Force Base.
Over a 12 year period, he built four homes, the fourth is where he and wife, June, resided for over 50 years and raised their children. During that time, the family cleared a majority of the 25 acres that the house and barn sit on. As an accomplished finish carpenter, his love of woodworking was shown in the many handmade projects, including many woodturning projects, which he shared with family.
Robert was an avid hunter and in his younger years he also enjoyed fly fishing; was an avid reader; liked playing cards and was always up for a good game of cribbage.
Robert was a 50-plus year member of Naval Lodge #184 AF & AM in Kittery. He also attended many masonic meetings at St. Andrew's Lodge No. 56 F & AM in Portsmouth.
Besides his parents and his two sisters, Olive Moulton and Mary Pelletier, a son, Russell Spinney, predeceased him in 1991.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, June of York, Maine; a son, Randy Spinney (Lisa Thompson) of Eliot, Maine; grandson, Ethan Spinney of Kittery, Maine; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Keeping with Robert's wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to: Rice Public Library, 8 Wentworth St., Kittery, ME 03904. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019