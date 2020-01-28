|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Robert Conroy, 88, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Pines of Newmarket.
Born in Newark, N.J. on Feb. 7, 1931 he was the son of Bernard and Marie (Giordano) Conroy.
Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired as a Gunnery Sergeant after 22 years of service to his country. He then worked for 24 years at the University of New Hampshire retiring as assistant manager of Huddleston Hall.
Robert was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Reardon) Conroy and is survived by his children, Irene Allen and husband Thomas, Lawrence Conroy, Bonnie Orr and husband Dale, Robert Conroy Jr. and wife Debra; grandchildren, John Allen, Michael Allen, Claire Conroy, Justin Orr, Cameron Orr, Brett Conroy, Brooke Conroy, Casey Conroy, Rachel Conroy; and great grandchildren Montana Barker, Paxton, Eviana, and Elise Orr, Kairi and Kaleb Lane.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southern NH Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020