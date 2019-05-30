Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Robert B. Fregeolle


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert B. Fregeolle Obituary
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla./YORK, Maine - Robert B. Fregeolle, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 26, 2019, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on December 9, 1986 in Winchester, Mass., the son of Gerard A. and Maureen (Byron) Fregeolle.

Besides his parents he leaves two sisters, Amy L. Patrissi and her husband Christian of Atkinson, N.H. and Maura F. Agnelli and her husband Joseph of Leicester, Mass.; nieces and nephews Clara and Eden Patrissi and Joseph and Elianna Agnelli; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, June 2, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 3, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Burial will be in the First Parish Cemetery.

For memorial contributions please visit the ocean conservancy Facebook page and search for the memorial fundraiser for Capt. Robert Fregeolle. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 30 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now