FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla./YORK, Maine - Robert B. Fregeolle, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 26, 2019, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on December 9, 1986 in Winchester, Mass., the son of Gerard A. and Maureen (Byron) Fregeolle.
Besides his parents he leaves two sisters, Amy L. Patrissi and her husband Christian of Atkinson, N.H. and Maura F. Agnelli and her husband Joseph of Leicester, Mass.; nieces and nephews Clara and Eden Patrissi and Joseph and Elianna Agnelli; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, June 2, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 3, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Burial will be in the First Parish Cemetery.
For memorial contributions please visit the ocean conservancy Facebook page and search for the memorial fundraiser for Capt. Robert Fregeolle. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 30 to June 2, 2019