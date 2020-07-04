PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Robert "Bob" C. Pekowsky, 61, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Bob was born October 23, 1958 to Robert and Joan (Pflanz) Pekowsky. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1976 and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1980. He went on to earn master's degrees from the University of North Dakota and Villanova University. The last couple of decades of Bob's career was in the network security sector and most recently as a lead sales engineer for Rapid7 based in Boston. He was not only a trusted business partner but mentor as well.
In 1991, Bob and six good friends started a live action role playing company, Living Imagination of New England (LIONE), which they operated until 1997. LIONE is still in existence today headquartered in Connecticut. Live role play transitioned to tabletop, which Bob continued to enjoy weekly with some of the same friends that he has known since college.
It was on July 1, 2000 that Bob married the love of his life, Debi Lehr Close, at Bethany Church, Greenland, N.H. where they both are members.
Outside of work and family, Bob loved to cook and volunteered in the kitchen of a local shelter.
He had memberships at the Piscataqua Fish and Game Club, Greenland, N.H. and the Sanford-Springvale Fish & Game Protective Association of Berwick, Maine. In addition to competitive shooting, Bob obtained certification as a Chief Range Officer and applied those skills to action shooting and steel challenge competitions regionally and at the national level in Utah in 2019.
An avid student of history, Bob was proud of his Scottish Heritage, his Revolutionary War ancestors and his Life Membership in The General Society and Wisconsin Society of The Mayflower Descendants.
Bob is survived by his wife Debi, and three stepchildren, Clay Close, Amanda Lang and her husband, Drew, and Daniel Close; one grandson, Von Lang; his parents Judge Robert R. and Joan Pekowsky; his sister Susan Pekowsky Miller, and her husband Mark; and his goddaughter, Grace.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.