NEW CASTLE - Robert Constas Rais (Bob) passed away peacefully in his home Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2020 with family by his side. Bob was born in Richmond Hill, N.Y. on July 6, 1925 to Alice (Coppers) and Constas Rais and grew up in Jamaica, Queens with his three sisters, Kathleen (Treanor), Joan (Roberts), and Constance (Skawinski). A life-long New Yorker until his retirement, Bob lived in Old Bethpage and West Bayshore before moving to New Castle, N.H. where he was a resident for 24 years.
As a teenager during World War II, Bob joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Cape May, N.J. Bob played varsity basketball for Hofstra University and upon graduation became a U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to the Presidential Protection Detail for Harry S. Truman, safeguarding First Daughter, Margaret Truman. After leaving the Department of the Treasury, Bob held public relations and managerial positions in the N.Y. corporate offices of General Motors, including overseeing the GM Futurama Pavilion at the 1964 New York World's Fair.
He became a partner, then president and sole owner of Amity Chevrolet and operated the dealership with distinction in Amityville, N.Y. for 37 years. During his tenure with Chevrolet, Bob was the president of the New York State Dealer's Association and the Tri-State Chevrolet Dealer's Advertising Association for 30 years.
An avid sports fan, Bob spent many years as a public address announcer for the New York Athletic Club, St. John's University Basketball, the N.Y. Knicks, the N.Y. Jets football team, the International Soccer League, and The Special Olympics
. Both in New York and in New Hampshire, Bob was involved in his community, active on numerous boards and serving as president of many.
Bob met his future wife, Eileen Sheehan, while lifeguarding at Jones Beach on Long Island, N.Y. Bob and Eileen were married for 63 years, raised a family of five, and lived a life filled with love, laughter, and travel until her death in 2015.
After a life well-lived, he will be remembered with love by his children Paula Rais (Elton Shaffer), Laura Rais, Claudia Rais-Van Florcke (Karl Van Florcke), Ellen Rais (Joseph Fraumeni), and Christopher Rais (Laurie), and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob will be deeply missed by his youngest sister, Constance Skawinski, along with many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. A funeral mass in Bob's honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth, N.H. Private burial will immediately follow at Oceanside Cemetery, New Castle, N.H. All CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for social distancing and wearing of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to The Children's Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St., Dover, NH 03820 (https://www.childrens-museum.org
).
