WELLS, Maine - Robert "Bob" Carl Rasche, 61, of Bellingham, Mass. and Wells, Maine, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Wells. Bob was born on July 1, 1959, in Beverly, Mass. He grew up in North Reading, Mass. and Wells.



Bob graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Fine Arts and was an acclaimed maritime artist.



Bob is survived by his wife Jan and step children Andrew and Brit Ratcliffe of Bellingham, Mass.; his daughter Rebecca Podsiadlo and family of Arundel, Maine; his brother Stephen Rasche of York, Maine; his sisters Robin Barnard and Kathryn Andrews both of Wells, Maine; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Bob was predeceased by his parents Margaret E. and Robert W. Rasche, both of Wells.



SERVICES: A family burial service was held on August 14 at Ocean View Cemetery in Wells.







