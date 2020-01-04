|
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Robert "Bud" Charles Watt, 91, a loving Dad, husband, and friend passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Norman and Viola Watt. He lived a long and wonderful life and will be deeply missed.
Bud earned his naval officer commission through the NROTC scholarship program at Northwestern University. He later received a Masters degree at George Washington University in International Affairs, and graduated from the senior executive business program at Harvard University. Bud had a distinguished thirty year career culminating to the rank of Captain.
As a modest, thoughtful and caring leader, Dad delivered highly valued results to every command he had the duty and pleasure of serving; overseas tours in Morocco, Japan, Iran, and two tours on navy warships, shore assignments included Newport, R.I., Philadelphia, Pa., Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Kittery Maine. As a Lieutenant Commander, he was deployed to McMurdo Station, Antarctica for Operation Deep Freeze. His military and civilian leadership were so impressed with his contributions that they named a seven nautical mile land mass in his name "Watt Ridge" (84°45′S 173°47′W).
After retiring from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as the Supply Officer, Bud and Euni settled in Kittery Point, Maine. In retirement, he was the president of the Portsmouth, N.H. Rotary, taught at UNH, and was a contractor in the logistics field.
Bud thoroughly enjoyed golfing with his buddies, reading, conversation, playing the organ, photography, writing, singing tenor, avid music listener (jazz, bagpipes, classical), history, laughing, talking about his children, helping people, and landscaping that demanded incredible sweat equity on his treasured Goose Point property. He sincerely loved living life with his cherished wife Euni, sons, daughters, family, and friends. Dad was a Renaissance Man and was like a fine wine that got better and better with time.
Bud was married to the love of his life, Eunice Mary Duffy Watt for 62 years. Together they had five children. Their three sons followed in tradition with their own military naval careers (97 combined years). Bud is survived by his five children; Craig and Debbie Watt of Moretown, Vt., Bruce and Pam Watt of St. Augustine, Fla., Jean Watt Leonard of South Berwick, Maine, Jennifer Olson of Kittery Point, Maine, David and Cathy Watt of Chula Vista, Calif., and by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
If you did not know Bud Watt, you would have really liked him.
SERVICES: A family memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Massachusetts where his beloved wife Euni rests. Care of the Watt family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
