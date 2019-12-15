|
STRATHAM – Robert D. Barton, 71, of High Street, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Born Dec. 4, 1948 in Tampa, Fla., the son of the late Billie G. and Oletha J. (Clymer) Barton, he served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
He was a member of the Hampton Police Dept. for two years, and then for 25 years was employed at the UNH Police Dept. and was a UNH Firearms Instructor.
He was an extreme hobbiest.
Survived by his wife of 27 years, Jenny (Tecce) Barton; sister, Anita Barton; brothers, Rex Barton (Mimi); and Joel Barton (Joy); several stepchildren, step grandchildren, niece and nephew.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.
A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m..
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.comto sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019