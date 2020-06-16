YORK, Maine - Robert D. Ramsdell, 65, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020 of natural causes. He was the second of five children of Neil and Beverly Ramsdell of York.
He is survived by his sisters Nancy Ramsdell of York, Donna Ramsdell of Cape Neddick, Janice Ramsdell Mire and her husband Stuart of Sanford, Susan Ramsdell Erkan and her husband Ted of Reno, Nevada and his niece and nephew, Olivia and Jack Erkan of Reno. Also remembering Robert are his uncles, Donald Pease, David Pease and his wife Jere, his aunts, Sally Pease Munro, Norma Pease and Muriel Ramsdell Davis, as well as dozens of cousins from multiple generations.
Robert was a proud native of York, growing up in the foothills of Mount Agamenticus on Chases Pond Road. His first love was skiing and he was happiest spending winter days with family and friends on the mountain. An accomplished skier, racer, and instructor, Robbie will long be remembered for careening down the slopes at the Big A in his youth, and taking ski trips to North Conway and Sugarloaf as a young adult. Robert spent many summers working as a caddy at the York Country Club, and golfing in his off hours.
He was a graduate of York High School, where he competed on the golf and ski teams, and played trumpet in the band. He also taught himself to play guitar. Robert received his degree from McIntosh College in accounting, and was a real estate agent and an automobile salesman in Southern York County.
Robert felt it was important to preserve the ways of old and learned the craft of basket making and wreath making from his grandfather, Robert P. Ramsdell. Family members could always count on Robert's gift of a beautifully decorated, handmade wreath at Christmas time. In recent years Robert took up selling, trading, and collecting knives at local flea markets and shows. People knew him by his Band-Aid business cards, and his yellow Mustang. Although Robert thoroughly enjoyed his knife collecting, it was the friends he made in the business whom he loved and meant the most to him.
Robert was not only a loving son, brother, and uncle, he was a dedicated and passionate caregiver to numerous family members or anyone in need. He always made sure everyone was taken care of, graciously sacrificing his leisure time to do anything to help the people he cared about. On the chance Robert had a free moment, you would find him kicked back in his recliner watching the game, Red Sox cap on, rooting on one of his favorite New England teams or listening from the radio in his car.
"Well done, well done, my good and faithful one." (The Afters).
SERVICES: A graveside service for Robert is being planned in the First Parish Cemetery for October, a day and time will be announced. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
He is survived by his sisters Nancy Ramsdell of York, Donna Ramsdell of Cape Neddick, Janice Ramsdell Mire and her husband Stuart of Sanford, Susan Ramsdell Erkan and her husband Ted of Reno, Nevada and his niece and nephew, Olivia and Jack Erkan of Reno. Also remembering Robert are his uncles, Donald Pease, David Pease and his wife Jere, his aunts, Sally Pease Munro, Norma Pease and Muriel Ramsdell Davis, as well as dozens of cousins from multiple generations.
Robert was a proud native of York, growing up in the foothills of Mount Agamenticus on Chases Pond Road. His first love was skiing and he was happiest spending winter days with family and friends on the mountain. An accomplished skier, racer, and instructor, Robbie will long be remembered for careening down the slopes at the Big A in his youth, and taking ski trips to North Conway and Sugarloaf as a young adult. Robert spent many summers working as a caddy at the York Country Club, and golfing in his off hours.
He was a graduate of York High School, where he competed on the golf and ski teams, and played trumpet in the band. He also taught himself to play guitar. Robert received his degree from McIntosh College in accounting, and was a real estate agent and an automobile salesman in Southern York County.
Robert felt it was important to preserve the ways of old and learned the craft of basket making and wreath making from his grandfather, Robert P. Ramsdell. Family members could always count on Robert's gift of a beautifully decorated, handmade wreath at Christmas time. In recent years Robert took up selling, trading, and collecting knives at local flea markets and shows. People knew him by his Band-Aid business cards, and his yellow Mustang. Although Robert thoroughly enjoyed his knife collecting, it was the friends he made in the business whom he loved and meant the most to him.
Robert was not only a loving son, brother, and uncle, he was a dedicated and passionate caregiver to numerous family members or anyone in need. He always made sure everyone was taken care of, graciously sacrificing his leisure time to do anything to help the people he cared about. On the chance Robert had a free moment, you would find him kicked back in his recliner watching the game, Red Sox cap on, rooting on one of his favorite New England teams or listening from the radio in his car.
"Well done, well done, my good and faithful one." (The Afters).
SERVICES: A graveside service for Robert is being planned in the First Parish Cemetery for October, a day and time will be announced. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.