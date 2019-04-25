|
HAMPTON - Robert David Busch, 80, of Hampton, passed away unexpectedly with his loving family at his bedside on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Portsmouth Hospital. He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on February 8, 1939, a son of the late Garrett and Marguerite (Marcy) Busch.
Bob shared over 47 years of marriage with his late wife, Ellen E. (Marshall) Busch who passed away in 2013.
Bob was born and raised in Bronx, N.Y. He married Ellen, the love of his life, in 1966 and together raised their family in Croton, N.Y. He served for six years in the United States Army. The Busch family enjoyed spending the summers on Fire Island, New York where Bob would fish and relax with the ones he loved. He retired from Consolidated Edison after more than 20 years with the company, at which time he and Ellen relocated to Hampton. While in Hampton, Bob and Ellen were very active with their respective churches and Bob also volunteered many hours assisting the New England Donor Services in promoting their lifesaving mission.
Surviving family members include his daughters, Ellen M. Busch of Hampton and Elizabeth A. Fitts, her husband, Doug Fitts, and his grandson, Andrew Fitts, all of Wayland, Mass.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was predeceased by his brother Gary Busch and brother-in-law Ben Marshall.
SERVICES: Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 High St., Hampton. Service is open to the public.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Food Pantry, 200 High St., Hampton, NH 03842. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bob's memorial website, to sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019