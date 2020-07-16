MILTON - Robert E. Hildebrand, age 85, of Milton, N.H., formerly of Exeter, N.H., and Newburyport, Mass., passed peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Milton, N.H., at the home of his daughter, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of the late Nancy E. (Holmes) Hildebrand, who died June 24, 2015. They had shared 57 years of marriage, in love forever.
Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, August 11, 1934, he was one of eight children of the late Emerson and Ruth (Daniels) Hildebrand.
Bob was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War and the Korean War, retiring on February 29, 1972, as a Tech Sergeant, with 20 years of service. During Bob's time with the Air Force, he was stationed at Clark's Air Force Base in the Phillipines, Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, and Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, N.H., which is where he retired. Bob also did many TDY assignments that took him all over the world.
After his military retirement, Bob pursued a career in the sheet metal industry as an accomplished machinist, thanks to his training with the Air Force.
Bob and Nancy had been actively involved with The Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1601, in Newburyport, where Bob was a lifetime member and held the distinguished honor of Governor of the Lodge.
Bob was a hard working man and took great pride in everything he did. It was his pride in his family that brought him the greatest joy. Starting with his wife, then his two daughters, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, dear friends and colleagues, they were his treasures, his inspiration and his motivation, for which he was always so grateful.
He leaves behind endless memories of a life well lived and well loved to his daughters, Ruth Weston and husband Stephen of Milton, N.H. and Susan Hodgson and husband Kevin of New Durham, N.H.; eight grandchildren, Tim Robare, Cory Robare, Sean Robare, Desiree Robare, Bill Robare, Danielle Robare, Bryan Ellis and Melissa Ellis; 15 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Arthur Jr., Ethan, Brandon, Tyler, Katie, Dominick, Ariana, Breanuna, Alannah, Brayden, Gavin, Kaylie, Autumn and Cole; sister, Ora Bollin of Kerhonkson, N.Y.; brother, Ralph Hildebrand of Putnam, Conn., along with several generations of nieces and nephews, special extended family, Suzanne Paulson, William Kalinosky and Tony Kalinosky, all of Austin, Texas, and dear friends. In addition to his parents and his dearest wife, he was also predeceased by two infant sons, Keith and Rodney; three sisters, Anna Hull, Shirley Decker and Jean Rose, and two brothers, Henry and Joe Hildebrand.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service is scheduled at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parker Street entrance, Newburyport, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m., where he will be eternally re-united with his wife and his two sons, with Military Honors bestowed to him. The Loyal Order of Moose will do a prayer during that time.
Donations in honor of Bob can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Moose Heart. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport.