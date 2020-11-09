1/1
Robert E. Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENLAND - Robert E. Watson, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Greenland, N.H. Bob was born on February 27, 1934 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Ernest and Eleanor (Ward) Watson.

He attended Portsmouth High School where he met Ann Conant, the love of his life. He was a star athlete and captain of the football and baseball teams while Ann was head cheerleader. He graduated in 1952 and then drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers.

He and Ann were inseparable for 66 years and have shown all that knew them what a true love story looks like. His first priority was taking care of his family and making sure they always had what they needed. He was a loving father and an adoring grandfather.

Bob was a good friend and loved by everyone. He was a Captain and member of the Portsmouth Fire Department for 36 years. He was a member of the Greenland Veterans, the Masons and Shriners International, the Portsmouth Yacht Club, and the Greenland Community Congregational Church.

He is survived by daughter Donna Lajoie and husband Glenn of York, Maine; daughter Jackie Watson and wife Joyann Reynolds of Amesbury, Mass.; four grandchildren: Bradley Lajoie and wife Elizabeth, Kellie Lajoie, Cody Robert Watson, and Hannah Watson; three great-grandchildren: Sophia, Fiona, and Theodore Lajoie; numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ann Watson, their daughter Debra Watson, brother Frederick Watson and sister Marion "Sid" Walker.

SERVICES: All services will be held privately and viewable online by invitation only. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved