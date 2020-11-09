GREENLAND - Robert E. Watson, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Greenland, N.H. Bob was born on February 27, 1934 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Ernest and Eleanor (Ward) Watson.
He attended Portsmouth High School where he met Ann Conant, the love of his life. He was a star athlete and captain of the football and baseball teams while Ann was head cheerleader. He graduated in 1952 and then drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers.
He and Ann were inseparable for 66 years and have shown all that knew them what a true love story looks like. His first priority was taking care of his family and making sure they always had what they needed. He was a loving father and an adoring grandfather.
Bob was a good friend and loved by everyone. He was a Captain and member of the Portsmouth Fire Department for 36 years. He was a member of the Greenland Veterans, the Masons and Shriners International, the Portsmouth Yacht Club, and the Greenland Community Congregational Church.
He is survived by daughter Donna Lajoie and husband Glenn of York, Maine; daughter Jackie Watson and wife Joyann Reynolds of Amesbury, Mass.; four grandchildren: Bradley Lajoie and wife Elizabeth, Kellie Lajoie, Cody Robert Watson, and Hannah Watson; three great-grandchildren: Sophia, Fiona, and Theodore Lajoie; numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ann Watson, their daughter Debra Watson, brother Frederick Watson and sister Marion "Sid" Walker.
SERVICES: All services will be held privately and viewable online by invitation only. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals
.