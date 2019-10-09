|
LINCOLN, Maine - Robert Emery Smalley, 95, of Lincoln, Maine and formerly of Somersworth, New Hampshire, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was retired from the General Electric Company, Meter Division, Somersworth, N.H., where he was an electroplating chemist. Bob will be remembered by the many lives he touched and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Bob's hobbies included fishing, World War II model airplane collecting, and World War II and Civil War history.
Bob was predeceased by Nancy (Wiswell) Smalley, his loving wife of 72 years. He is survived by his son, Robert Eugene Smalley and his wife Deborah of Mechanicsville, Virginia; his daughter Susan Head and her husband William of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Heather Terry and her husband Robert, and Jennifer Smalley, all of Mechanicsville, Va., Bryan Head and his partner Faye Larrivee of Auburn, Katharine Hurd and her husband Chad of Atlanta, Georgia, and Bert Head and his wife Laura of Hampden; and eight grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with the family 10-11 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at the Lamson Funeral Home, Clay Chapel, 7 Lee Rd., Lincoln, where a Service of Remembrance will be held 11 a.m., conducted by the officers and members of Horeb Lodge #93, Lincoln. Committal services, with military honors, will be held 12 p.m., on Tuesday, October 22 at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.
