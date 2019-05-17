Home

Robert F. Miles

Robert F. Miles Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Robert F. Miles, 90, husband of Elizabeth M. "Betty" Miles, of Portsmouth, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Greenland Road (RT 33), Portsmouth on Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m.

Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to: Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., #272, Portsmouth, NH 03801 and/or to the . For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019
