SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Robert F. Tucker, Jr., a native of Portsmouth and a resident of Scottsdale since 1992, died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Son of Robert F. Tucker, Sr. and Theodora V. (Copp) Tucker, Bob was born in Portsmouth May 19, 1925.



Bob was a proud "South Ender" who grew up during the Great Depression and he carried the lessons he learned from that period throughout his life. He was a hard worker who believed that his number one responsibility was to provide for his family. He was employed by National Gypsum Company in Portsmouth for over 32 years, retiring in 1985. After his retirement, Bob continued to work up until he was 88 years old when the job he held at the time was eliminated. His biggest complaint in life – "I need to get a job, but nobody will hire me because of my age."



Bob had few hobbies outside of work, but among his fondest memories was the period he was a member of "Frank's Riders" of Portsmouth, and teaching his children to hunt and fish.



Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Harriet L. (Kolikof) Tucker, and his daughter Jayne B. (Tucker) Caplette.



He is survived by his two sons, Marvin P. Tucker of Alexandria, Indiana and Steven M. Tucker of Scottsdale, and his daughter, Kelli L. Tucker of Scottsdale.







