1/1
Robert Frank Scruton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGERS, Ark. - Robert Frank Scruton, 90, of Rogers, and formerly of Hampton, N.H., died Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Rogers. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Scruton, and a sister, Barbara Hardardt.

He was a US Navy Veteran, serving on the U.S.S. New Jersey, during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife Eleanor, two sons, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton, N.H. Friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to First Tee, 715 E. Monroe Avenue, Lowell, AR 72745. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Robert's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved