ROGERS, Ark. - Robert Frank Scruton, 90, of Rogers, and formerly of Hampton, N.H., died Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Rogers. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Scruton, and a sister, Barbara Hardardt.
He was a US Navy Veteran, serving on the U.S.S. New Jersey, during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife Eleanor, two sons, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton, N.H. Friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to First Tee, 715 E. Monroe Avenue, Lowell, AR 72745. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
