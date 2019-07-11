|
BRUNSWICK, Maine - Robert Frizzle, 77, formerly of Brunswick, Maine passed Monday, July 8, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Born April 6, 1942 in Providence, R.I. he was raised in nearby Warwick, R.I., the oldest of five children of the late Vernard and Gertrude Frizzle. He joined the Navy as a Parachute Rigger, which eventually brought him to Brunswick, Maine where he settled after meeting his late beloved wife Linda at a YMCA dance.
He worked for the Maine Central Railroad and retired from BIW. He was an avid sailor and in later years enjoyed golf and driving his convertible. He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events. Bob will always be remembered for his singing, dancing, and interesting stories.
He is survived by his son Rob, daughter-in law Cindy and grandchildren Anthony, Zachary and Marisa Frizzle of Greenland, N.H.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 4 to 7 p.m at The Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Church 132 McKeen St, Brunswick, Maine 04011.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019