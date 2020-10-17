PORTSMOUTH – Robert G. DeCourcy, 59, passed from this life to everlasting peace on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Bob was born on Aug. 7, 1961 in Brockton, Mass., the son of Jane DeCourcy of Hampton and the late Robert L. DeCourcy.
He was raised in North Hampton and was a 1979 graduate of Winnacunnet High School. He went on to attend Northeastern University and work many years for Digital Equipment Corp. of Boston, Mass. After Digital, Bob worked as a lithographer for Jay's Publishing of Rockland, Mass. and locally for Yankee Printers in Hampton Falls. He also spent several seasons as a crew mate on the Gilmore Charter Fishing boats, which he greatly enjoyed.
Bob was a friend of Bill W, and was passionate about gardening. He loved to share his annual harvest with family and friends who looked forward every year to see the fruits of his labor. The last 18 years he resided in Portsmouth and took great pride in tending to the yard by mowing in the summer and snow blowing the driveway in the winter months even through his declining health.
In addition to his loving mother Jane, Robert is survived by his brother Mark DeCourcy and his wife Kelly of Portsmouth and his sisters, Karen Rafferty of Hampton and Laureen DeCourcy of Jensen Beach, Fla. He is also survived by four nephews, Patrick, Stephen, and Kevin Rafferty, and Joshua Croxdale.
SERVICES: The family will have a celebration of life on Sunday, Oct. 25 at The Galley Hatch Restaurant from 1 to 4 p.m. for close friends and family. Because of limitations due to Covid we ask that you call Kelly DeCourcy at 603-944-2189 if you would like to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rockingham VNA /Hospice, c/o Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Drive, Exeter, NH 03833. The family wishes to thank the amazing nurses and attendants at Portsmouth Regional Hospital along with Hospice of Rockingham County for their kindness and care during this difficult time.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
