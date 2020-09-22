1/1
Robert G. Patterson
1939 - 2020
ALTON - Robert "Bob" G. Patterson, 81, left us on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home in Alton, N.H., where he was surrounded by family. He was born on August 7, 1939 in Portsmouth, N.H. where he worked, played, socialized, and enjoyed all things in and around Portsmouth for several decades. He moved to Bradenton, Fla., in 2005 where he could enjoy sunshine, friends, and shuffleboard all year round until he returned to New Hampshire in November 2019 to be closer to family.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy L. Patstone, and a son, Robert G. Patterson Jr., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loving relatives. He is predeceased by his best friend and companion, Phyllis A Luther.

Bob worked independently as a limousine driver, middle street Texaco manager, and began his work career stocking shelves at a local grocery store when he was 12. He enjoyed cruising around the lake's region with Phyllis and friends by car, taking the dinner cruise aboard the MS Mount Washington, dinner on the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, or stopping at Hart's Turkey for his favorite dinner with all the fixings. Bob had a kind heart, was always trying to make people smile with his jokes and humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

SERVICES: Cremation services are being provided by R.M. Edgerly and son Funeral Home. Services are private. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
