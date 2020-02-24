Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Robert Walker
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Robert Gordon Walker

Robert Gordon Walker Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Robert "Bob" Gordon Walker, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away at the age of 91. Born in Portsmouth, January 18, 1929, he was the son of Roy F. Walker Sr. and Dora May Trueman of Portsmouth, N.H.

Bob attended elementary school in Greenland, N.H., Portsmouth High School, and moved to Hollis, N.H. where graduated from Hollis High School in 1948.

Bob entered the US Navy in 1948 where he attended boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill. He then entered Engineman school, was transferred to the USS Macon, a heavy cruiser. Bob was very proud of his Naval career and would love to tell stories about his travels and the various ships he served on. In his 26 years active years in the Navy he served on the USS Macon, USS Petrel, USS PCER, USS Earl K. Olsen, USS Jarvis, USS Allegheny, USS Intrepid, and served as Disciplinary Command at Camp Langdon in Newcastle, N.H. He was aboard the USS Intrepid during its "Magellan" cruise around the globe.

He loved the outdoors. His love for fishing, boating, motorcycles, and snowmobiles kept him very busy in all the seasons. He would often be seen riding around town or headed to the lake for a fun day with family.

Bob was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Vera Dudley Walker, daughters Shirley and Trudy Walker, brother Roy Walker, nephew Billy Walker. His survivors include his brother in-law Russel Dudley and his family, as well as many cousins and close friends.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. Interment will be held privately in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Veterans Count of NH at www.vetscount.org. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
