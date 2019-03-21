Home

Robert "Red" Greenier

RAYMOND - Robert "Red" Greenier, 83 years young, sailed away to greater fishing in Heaven Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine on October 3, 1935 to Ella and Edward Greenier.

Red was raised in God's Country, Aroostook County, where he became an avid fisherman.

He was the widower of Donna "Starr" (Shea) Greenier.

Thank you to the VA Hospital doctors and nurses and the Manchester Visiting Nurses/Home Instead Hospice and all who helped in our father's care: God Bless You!

SERVICES: A military graveside service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m., in Newington Cemetery. Go to www.csnh.com for info on "Mist of the Sea" in late spring or to sign the online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers donations in Red's memory may be made to "Walter Burns Fishing Day for Special Children" at www.kidscasting.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
