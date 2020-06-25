Robert H. Reid Jr.
HARTFORD, N.Y./ HAMPTON, N.H. - Robert H. Reid Jr., 67, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Exeter Hospital in Exeter, N.H. Born on July 30, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert H. Reid Sr. and Joanne (Ferguson) Reid.

Bob graduated from Hartford Central School in 1970. He received his bachelor's degree from University of Maine at Orono in 1974.

On April 16, 1983, Bob married Linda Armstrong at the Hartford Baptist Church in Hartford, N.Y.

For 35 years, Bob was a member of the Farm Credit family making several lifelong friends. He retired in 2014 as Senior Manager in Cobleskill, N.Y.

Bob enjoyed doing yard work, auto racing, exercising and was an avid race walker. He had a love for farming and animals. Bob especially loved spending time with his immediate family as well as his extended family.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 37 years, Linda; his children, Jacob, Steven and Daniel Reid; his sister, Deborah Bardin; his aunt, Joyce Reid; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

SERVICES: Calling hours and a graveside service were conducted on June 24 and 25 and were in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Memorial donations in Bob's memory can be made to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to First Congregational Church of Hampton, 127 Winnacunnet Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. For online condolences please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
