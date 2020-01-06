|
KENSINGTON - Robert "Bob" Ilan Smart, 78, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home in Kensington, N.H. He was born on March 17, 1941 in Sweden, Maine, son of the late Ilan N. Smart and Minnie N. (Allen) Smart.
Bob grew up in Bridgton, Maine, one of seven children in the family. On June 27, 1970, he married Lee Ann Michaud. The next year, they bought a home in Kensington, N.H., and have resided in Kensington ever since. Bob worked for 30 years as a forklift driver with Crown Cork and Seal Co. After retiring, he worked part-time as a groundskeeper at Abenaqui Country Club in Rye.
Bob loved using his Kubota tractor puttering around outside in his yard. He enjoyed growing strawberries and watching western movies. Bob enjoyed life and seemed to be able to make others smile with his dry sense of humor.
He was predeceased by three siblings, Val, Rosalie and Nancy.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lee Ann Smart; son, Robert G. Smart; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Marie Griffith and Kevin Griffith; three granddaughters, Ashley Griffith, Skylar Griffith, Mikayla Griffith; sister, Holly Smith; brother, Randy Smart; sister, Donna Smart; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in Village Cemetery, Kensington, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, 107 Amesbury Rd., Kensington, NH 03833. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020