HAMPTON - Robert "Bob" Ivan Hockenhull Sr., 93, longtime resident of Hampton, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Langdon Place of Exeter. Bob was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first.
He is survived by his children, Pamela Hockenhull Ford of Hampton, N.H., Robert I. Hockenhull Jr. (Janey) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Deborah Mattos (Jay) of Silver Spring, Md., and Cynthia McCahill (Kevin) of Bedford, N.H.; sister, Joan Douglass of Bangor, Maine; grandchildren, Robert Hockenhull III and Amanda (Hockenhull) Lowery, Matthew, Jack and Julia McCahill; great-grandson, Gage Hockenhull; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Mae Clement, Erma Lucci and James Hockenhull.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Hampton United Methodist Church, 525 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hampton United Methodist Church. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Roberts's complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020