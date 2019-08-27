|
|
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Robert James "Bob" Ballou, beloved father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, great uncle and dear friend passed away in Long Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2018.
Born in Boston on June 16, 1952, raised in Wilmington, Mass., summers at York Beach, and moved to the southern California coast after high school in search of the "perfect wave." Bob was a fearless big wave surfer, a "goofy-foot" who got his start in surfing at York Beach as a member of the Bikini Surf Shop Competition Team, and went on to dominate the lineup on the south side of the Huntington Beach (CA) pier in the 1970s and 1980s. Bob was also a successful businessman, and an innovative skateboard and surf industry entrepreneur. Bob lived life with curiosity, generosity, and humor.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Julia Ballou, siblings Daniel Ballou, Karen Ballou, David Ballou and Richard Ballou, Bob's former wife and longtime friend, Diane Ballou; aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Lorraine Ballou. Bob's son, Robert T. Ballou, died unexpectedly on April 4, 2019 in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Bob's life and career was fueled by his passion for surfing and skateboarding. While he has a significant legacy as a surfer, he also had one as the founder of Powerflex Skateboard Company, whose competitive team rivaled the Z-Boys of Dog Town/Venice Beach in the mid-70s, as inventor of the Wonderbolt fin screw, and in his longtime career selling Toyotas, many to world class surfing icons who valued Bob's legacy and long commitment to the surf and skateboarding lifestyle.
SERVICES: Family and friends gathered to honor Bob in Huntington Beach shortly after his death, and a skateboard procession, memorial ceremony and paddle out in his honor occurred at Huntington Beach on Nov. 18, 2019.
A local paddle out in Bob's memory will take place on the north side of the bathhouse at Long Sands, York Beach, Maine on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2019 at 8 a.m., and a social at Lobster in the Rough at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019