EXETER - Robert Joseph Deshaies, 73, of Exeter, N.H. died suddenly of sepsis at Exeter Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.



Bob was born on April 12, 1947 in Franklin N.H., the eldest of five children. His parents were the late Albert S. and Pauline (Landry) Deshaies. He was a graduate of Franklin High School, Tufts University, and Boston University Law School. He was a partner in the law firm of Healey, Deshaies, Gagliardi and Woelfel in Amesbury, Mass.



He leaves his wife of 52 years, Judith (Jordan) Deshaies, his daughter, Susan Deshaies of Somersworth, N.H., his granddaughter, Caroline Cromer of Exeter, and his great granddaughter, Charlotte Cromer. He also leaves his sister, Mary Denoncour of Palmer Alaska, his brothers, Joseph of Tilton, N.H., Edward of Webster, N.H. and his sister Katherine Deshaies of Henniker, N.H. He also leaves a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.



His passions were his family, the law, and golf. He was a member at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club, and the Amesbury Country Club. He was a longtime member of the Amesbury Lions Club, and several legal and real estate professional organizations. He served on the Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment for ten years.



The family thanks the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit personnel at Exeter Hospital for their valiant efforts to save Bob.



Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Amesbury Lions Club c/o Steve Deorocki, Treasurer, 530 Exeter Road, Hampton NH.



No public services will be held due to Covid 19 and vulnerabilities of family members.



The Brewitt Funeral Home of Exeter is assisting with arrangements.







