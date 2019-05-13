Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344

Robert J. Devantery

Robert J. Devantery Obituary
NEWFIELDS - Robert Joseph Devantery, 74, of South Berwick, Maine, previously of Newfields, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

SERVICES: A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 1 p.m., at Exeter Congregational Church. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, 5-7 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at Winnacunnetdollarsforscholars.org, please specify "Bob Devantery Scholarship" at the Donate Now link. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook and to view a full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019
