YORK, Maine - Robert James Gildea Jr., 91 of Linden Lane and formerly of Andover, Mass. died peacefully at York Hospital on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1928 in Hollidaysburg, Penn. son of the late Robert J. and Genevieve (Wilt) Gildea Sr.
Jim was married on Sept. 5, 1955 to Sonia Joan Szymkowski.
He enjoyed golfing at York Country Club, landscaping his yard and anyone else's who needed it, and reading in his favorite chair. Most of all Jim loved spending time with his family, his mile-wide smile will be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years; his four children and their spouses - Robert & Alicia Gildea III, Maureen & Matt Crompton, Colette & John Amato, Michele & Fred Howard; his grandchildren - Christopher Gildea (m. Katie), Sean Gildea (m. Beth), Shauna Meyer (m. Ryan), Kyle Crompton (m. Gabrielle), Allison McDevitt (m. Shane), Jessica Amato, Ben Howard, Kelsey Howard, ENS Nathan Howard; his great grandchildren - Austin and Henry Gildea, Jack and Rita Gildea and Grayson Meyer; siblings Patricia Gildea, Donna Gildea and William Gildea (m. Arlene).
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H. Interment will be in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.
In leu of flowers; the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) in Jim's memory.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020