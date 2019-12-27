|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Robert John Iafolla, born Jan. 20, 1935, was called home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Dedham, Mass., and moved to Portsmouth as a child. He attended Governor Dummer Academy and was a graduate of the Class of 1953.
After graduating high school, he ran the family business with his brothers and completed his degree at UNH in the meantime. It was during this time he met and married the love of his life, Barbara. Their life and family together were his greatest accomplishments. He then ventured into starting his own management and consulting firm where he worked until his final days.
Education was incredibly important to Bob. He believed that education is the basis of the salvation of society, which is evident in his service on the Portsmouth School board. His dream job would have been teaching, as he loved working with kids and helping them reach their highest potential. Bob's passion for educating and helping others manifested in his career as a high school football coach. Bob saw things in his players that they often did not see in themselves.
A devout Catholic, he was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish. He modeled his faith by his volunteer work and involvement in local organizations. He was a truly positive influence on the community.
We will miss his captivating stories and wisdom. He was a mentor to many and a friend to all. A loving husband, father, brother, uncle, Bumpa, and coach, he is now reunited with Barbara, his wife of 60 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Deb, and longtime companion Tim Lawler of Portsmouth; daughter Deedee (Stillman) and husband Allyn of Portsmouth; son, John, and wife Kirsten of Rye; grandchildren: Bobby, Jennie and husband Ben, Mark, and Ally of Portsmouth, and Dom and Gabby of Rye, as well as many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation hours will be held at Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St. in Portsmouth on Monday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St. in Portsmouth, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Patrick Academy (In Memory of Bob Iafolla) 315 Banfield Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019